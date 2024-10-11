Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Morecambe business boss has been recognised as one of the most ambitious in the country.

Craig Smith, Group Managing Director of ICT Reverse & Mazuma Mobile, has been named as one of The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2024, in partnership with The Times.

Created by trusted investment partner LDC – part of Lloyds Banking Group, The Top 50 celebrates entrepreneurs demonstrating remarkable ambition, and is now in its seventh year.

This year the programme received more than 700 nominations showcasing the exceptional individuals building successful and growing businesses right across the UK.

Craig Smith.

The business leaders featured in The LDC Top 50 for 2024 are making a real impact by creating jobs, promoting social equality, championing sustainability, expanding internationally and integrating purpose into their business practices. They operate from 39 towns and cities across the UK and span every sector of the economy, whilst collectively they employ 5,146 people and generate revenues of more than £1.1bn.

ICT Reverse is one of the UK’s leading, fully accredited IT asset disposal firms for all data bearing assets. Established by Craig Smith in 2001, ICT Reverse offers a complete asset management service to companies nationwide. With over 20 years’ experience they offer a fully secure data erasure and electronic recycling service for PCs, smart phones, laptops, hard drives and much more.

Craig Smith, Group Managing Director of ICT Reverse, said: “I’m delighted and proud to be chosen by LCD for this award, it represents the work of both myself and my team over the past five years. We look forward to building on this and achieving our goal of becoming the UK’s leading IT and mobile take back solution.”

John Garner, Managing Partner at LDC, added: “It’s been seven years since we launched The LDC Top 50 and in that time we’ve had the privilege of meeting some truly remarkable people. Our business leaders for 2024 show relentless drive and determination in their growth ambitions, and I’d like to congratulate them on everything they’ve achieved so far. This is certainly not the end of their success and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

About LDC

LDC is a trusted investment partner for ambitious management teams across the UK. It is part of Lloyds Banking Group and has partnered with hundreds of medium-sized companies across a wide range of sectors, helping them to grow and develop.