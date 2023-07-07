News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Morecambe clothing designer gets showcase at London fashion week

A Morecambe fashion designer has used her health difficulties to inspire a collection which was shown at Graduate Fashion Week in London.
By Louise BryningContributor
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:54 BST

Chloe Eliza Haddington, aged 22, chose what she feels is a gender health gap and failings surrounding women’s health as the theme for the garments at the showcase.

She suffers from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and has found it difficult obtaining information and support for the painful condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I really struggled to get help and when I looked online, I found there were other people in the same situation which led me to discover how little information there is on women’s health,” said Chloe Eliza.

Chloe Eliza Haddington.Chloe Eliza Haddington.
Chloe Eliza Haddington.
Most Popular

She decided to take a leave of absence from her fashion design and communication course at Liverpool John Moores University which gave her time to cope with her condition before completing her degree.

Read More
Lancaster women’s experience of the menopause inspires new exhibition

Chloe Eliza’s collection was first shown at a degree show in Liverpool before being selected for the Graduate Fashion Week where her models carried signs showing messages about the gender health gap.

“It was a great feeling to be part of the showcase as this is something I’ve always wanted to do. My family are very proud of my achievement.”

The gender health gap was the inspiration for Chloe Eliza's showcase at Graduate Fashion Week.The gender health gap was the inspiration for Chloe Eliza's showcase at Graduate Fashion Week.
The gender health gap was the inspiration for Chloe Eliza's showcase at Graduate Fashion Week.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chloe Eliza was interested in fashion from an early age and took art and photography A-Levels at Morecambe High School.

She makes all the clothes herself at home and is currently working on ideas for a new collection which she hopes to show later this year. Her ambition is to start her own label.

Related topics:MorecambeLondonLiverpool