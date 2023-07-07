Chloe Eliza Haddington, aged 22, chose what she feels is a gender health gap and failings surrounding women’s health as the theme for the garments at the showcase.

She suffers from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and has found it difficult obtaining information and support for the painful condition.

“I really struggled to get help and when I looked online, I found there were other people in the same situation which led me to discover how little information there is on women’s health,” said Chloe Eliza.

Chloe Eliza Haddington.

She decided to take a leave of absence from her fashion design and communication course at Liverpool John Moores University which gave her time to cope with her condition before completing her degree.

Chloe Eliza’s collection was first shown at a degree show in Liverpool before being selected for the Graduate Fashion Week where her models carried signs showing messages about the gender health gap.

“It was a great feeling to be part of the showcase as this is something I’ve always wanted to do. My family are very proud of my achievement.”

The gender health gap was the inspiration for Chloe Eliza's showcase at Graduate Fashion Week.

Chloe Eliza was interested in fashion from an early age and took art and photography A-Levels at Morecambe High School.