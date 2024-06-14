Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oyez, oyez, oyez, there’s a General Election looming – but are you ballot box ready?

Citizens Advice North Lancashire have taken to the streets of Lancaster to ensure more residents know how to register to vote, and understand the new voter ID requirement.

Research and Campaigns lead, Caroline Robertson, and her team have already visited Lancaster University campus and Lancaster and Morecambe College, as well as Lancaster Charter Market on Lancaster Day.

"It’s been great getting out and about in the community,” said Caroline. “We’ve taken our mission to the streets! We’ve got our own ballot box, and we’ve been providing information to ensure that everyone eligible is able to cast their vote and participate in the democratic process."

Hear it loud and clear in Lancaster city centre… there’s a General Election approaching.

Alfie Garne, a business student at Lancaster and Morecambe College, joined Caroline to spread awareness to his fellow students, many of whom will be first time voters.

Alfie said: “It is vital for the next generation to be involved in decisions that will affect them, either by voting or campaigning for what they think is right. Failure to do so can exacerbate the issues we face – climate change, the housing crisis and inequality. Politics impacts all of that.”

In addition to helping people register to vote, Citizens Advice is also educating the public about the new voter ID requirement.

Chief executive at Citizens Advice North Lancashire, Joanna Young, and the team spreading the word about voter registration on Lancaster Day.

The team is providing detailed information on what constitutes acceptable ID and how to obtain a free Voter Authority Certificate if needed.

Chief executive at Citizens Advice North Lancashire, Joanna Young said: “We hope to remove any barriers that might prevent people from exercising their right to vote. Voter turnout in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in previous elections has been low and we hope by equipping people with this information, more people will get involved in the democratic process.”

If you need help registering to vote or applying for free voter ID, you can speak to an adviser at their Lancaster and Morecambe offices. The Morecambe office is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10am-2pm for inquiries, or by appointment at other times.