Eight drivers clocked breaking 20mph speed limit on Lancaster street

By Michelle Blade
Published 13th Jun 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 16:31 BST
Police community support officers from the Lancaster Neighbourhod Policing Team conducted a community roadwatch operation on Lentworth Drive.

They used the speed gun to check the speeds of vehicles passing through that area over a period of time.

Eight vehicles were clocked speeding over 24mph in a 20mph limit and will receive warning letters which will be issued by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “If you want to raise an issue regarding speeding vehicles in your area, please report to Lancaster Road Safety Partnership and they will carry out an assessment to see if it requires to be added to our Community Road Watch Plan.

Police clocked eight motorists speeding over the 20mph limit on a Lancaster street.

"We will then happily carry out some speed checks.”

Visit the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership website at https://lancsroadsafety.co.uk/

The Lancashire Road Safety Partnership is made up of Lancashire Constabulary, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire County Council, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, National Highways and the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner.