Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police community support officers from the Lancaster Neighbourhod Policing Team conducted a community roadwatch operation on Lentworth Drive.

They used the speed gun to check the speeds of vehicles passing through that area over a period of time.

Eight vehicles were clocked speeding over 24mph in a 20mph limit and will receive warning letters which will be issued by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “If you want to raise an issue regarding speeding vehicles in your area, please report to Lancaster Road Safety Partnership and they will carry out an assessment to see if it requires to be added to our Community Road Watch Plan.

Police clocked eight motorists speeding over the 20mph limit on a Lancaster street.

"We will then happily carry out some speed checks.”

Visit the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership website at https://lancsroadsafety.co.uk/