M6 drivers still facing 90-minute delays after multi-vehicle crash injures eight and closes southbound
The collision, which involved multiple vehicles, happened at around 10:25am between junctions 32 (Preston) and 33 (Lancaster).
Eight people were injured - including two young children - with five suffering serious injuries.
One of the children was airlifted to Manchester Children’s Hospital.
Emergency services rushed to the scene, including police, paramedics, firefighters and an air ambulance.
The southbound carriageway remains fully closed to traffic, and one lane northbound is also shut due to damage to the central reservation.
Eight miles of congestion has been reported on the southbound side, with drivers facing 90-minute delays.
National Highways said they expected the motorway to remain closed until at least 9pm.
“We will look to reopen lanes as soon as we're safely able to do so,” a spokesman for the traffic agency said.
Diversion route
Motorists are advised to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion:
- Exit the M6 at J33 (Lancaster South)
- At the roundabout, take the first exit onto the A6 towards Garstang, Blackpool and Fleetwood
- Continue southbound on the A6 through Garstang, Bilsborrow, Barton and Broughton to M55 J1 (Broughton)
- Take the first roundabout exit for Birmingham (M6)
- Follow the M55 to rejoin the M6 at J32, heading south towards Birmingham
