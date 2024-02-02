Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Katie Whittaker, a fourth-year student at Beaumont College in Lancaster, made a stunning appearance on BBC One's National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals.

The 22-year-old lives with her parents in Garstang and has been a part of TramShed Theatre Group for more than five years.

TramShed group's role in the TV show involved learning a dance routine and signs for the song, The Greatest Show, in less than a week. Despite the short notice and intense rehearsals in Blackpool and Manchester, Katie and her fellow performers delivered an outstanding performance.

Katie Whittaker who attends Beaumont College in Lancaster. Picture: Marge Bradshaw Photography

Beaumont College, a Salutem Care & Education Specialist Post-16 Designated establishment, has been pivotal in Katie's development, providing her with the skills and confidence needed to excel.

“Katie’s journey at Beaumont has been truly inspiring,” said college principal Angela Johnson. “She exemplifies the transformative impact of dedicated support and the empowering environment we provide for our students.”

“Katie's involvement in TramShed, an inclusive performing arts organisation, has been a significant aspect of her growth. Attending workshops every Tuesday evening, she has honed her skills and found her passion on stage.”

"I like to put on a show and love being on the stage," said Katie. "Seeing the audience enjoying what TramShed does makes me really happy."

Her recent performance on national television was a milestone. "I felt very excited and delighted to take part," she said. “It's the best activity I've enjoyed with all my talented friends. I was proud of myself for enjoying being on stage in front of the amazing audience."

The event was a grand celebration of theatre, drawing an audience of 12,000 people in Manchester with millions more watching the Saturday night TV broadcast. It served as a thank you to National Lottery players, whose contributions have significantly supported arts projects nationwide, including TramShed's inclusive theatre project, Hear Our Voice.