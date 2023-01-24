Rising Stars Nursery at Firbank Children’s Centre was inspected in November and was rated good in the quality of education it provides, the behaviour and attitudes of the children and their personal development, as well as its leadership and management.

The Ofsted report noted that the Rising Stars curriculum was ‘well focused.’

“The manager and staff clearly assess children's development needs to form their intent for learning,” said the report.

Staff and children at Rising Stars Nursery in Lancaster celebrate their Ofsted report

“Staff want children to leave the nursery as social and secure children. The curriculum focuses strongly on communication and language. Staff use purposeful interactions and questions with children to develop their language and understanding.”

During the inspection, the inspector spoke to the manager, children, staff and parents.

The only area where the nursery could improve was in furthering its partnership with parents by sharing the children’s next steps in their development to help parents to continue their children’s learning at home.

Nursery manager, Catherine Teasdale, said: ‘’Every child deserves the best start in life and we look to do that here, along with nurturing a lifelong love of learning.

“We are over the moon to receive a good grade from Ofsted. It reflects all the hard work and dedication that our team put in each day.”

Rising Stars was first registered in 2011 and provides full-time and part-time care for children aged two to five years-old. At the time of the inspection, 43 children were on roll and it employed seven childcare staff.