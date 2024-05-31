Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancaster has been named as one of the best city break destinations in the UK 2024 by Which.

The city, which features Lancaster Castle, Williamson Park, and Lancaster Grand Theatre, was rated highly in the Best Small Uk cities for a short break section, where it held its own against places such as Chichester, Truro and Windsor.

Which experts looked at factors including food and drink, ease of travel and accomodation. Lancaster rated highly for cultural sights, lack of crowds and accomodation, but fared less well for food and drink and shopping.

Lancaster Castle

Inspiration on where to stay

If you fancied a break in Lancaster, here’s some unique places to stay and how to book:

Couples rate the Toll House Inn highly. Overlooking Lancaster Canal, Toll House Inn is a historic building with bedrooms, just metres from shops and restaurants. Guests can enjoy seasonal cuisine in the dining room or in the courtyard. The kitchen uses locally sourced produce, whilst the bar serves local cask ales and hand-picked wines from small vineyards. According to Booking.com, couples particularly like the location — they rated it 9.5 for a two-person trip. To book, click here.

Also really close to the action is The Borough in Dalton Square, with the railway station just 10 minutes walk away. Each room here boasts an en-suite Italian marble wet-room and a flat-screen TV. Even though it’s a listed building, the rooms are contemporary, and feature a hairdryer and complimentary toiletries. There’s also a garden and a bar with an extensive range of drinks. There are beers brewed on site and food is served every day. Every Sunday the function room is transformed into Lancaster Comedy Club, with tickets available from the property directly. To book, click here.

Lancaster Priory

If you want to get up close and personal with Lancaster’s history, then go to 5 Castle Hill. This is a Georgian townhouse with stunning views of the castle, barely 100m from the 15th century gatehouse of Lancaster Castle. This Grade II listed building was constructed in the late 1700s on the very same location as Lancaster’s ancient Roman Fort and enjoys enviable views of the castle ramparts, cobbled streets and classic Georgian architecture dating from Lancaster’s golden age, and unusually, for a prime city centre location like this, 5 Castle Hill also has free, unlimited parking. It sleeps six people in three bedrooms and is available for £877 for four nights. Book here.

The bus and railway station are just two minutes walk away from the Crows Hotel in King Street. This hotel is highly rated by couples and offers guests free WiFi. All of the modern en suite rooms have a digital TV with Freeview channels and tea/coffee facilities. Book this hotel here.

The Royal Hotel and Bar is also ideally positioned in the heart of Lancaster, next to the shops and nightlife. Opened in 2008, this hotel overlooks historic surroundings, providing comfortable, modern en-suite rooms. Book this hotel here.

If cosy and homely is more your thing, then check out this end of terrace property in Westham Street. The holiday home is fitted with 2 bedrooms, a flat-screen TV and a fully equipped kitchen that provides guests with an oven, a microwave, a washing machine, a toaster and a fridge. Towels and bed linen are featured in the holiday home. The accommodation offers a fireplace.

