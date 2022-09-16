Lancaster MP told changes to fire service will lead to longer emergency response times

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has announced a consultation into emergency cover proposing that firefighters undertake 12-hour day or night shifts, providing 24-hour cover from the station.

The service says it is aiming to introduce a "more resilient and flexible wholetime duty system" at seven stations, including Lancaster and Morecambe.

We reported last month how firefighters’ union bosses had slammed the plans to overhaul the service as "an absolute joke".

Lancaster MP Cat Smith.

They say that first appliance response times are currently operating at 85% achievement instead of their 90% target, while second appliances are hitting 83.77% achievement instead of their 85% target - and the new proposals would only make things worse.

“The government’s constant slashing of budgets, a crisis in recruitment and retention and an effective pay cut means the service is under extreme strain,” said Ms Smith.

“It’s already failing to meet government targets and these changes could further impact its ability to keep our city and its citizens safe. I’d encourage everyone to get involved with the consultation to make sure their voices are heard.”

The consultation - which can be found online at www.lancsfirerescue.org.uk/emergencycover - closes on October 14.

Firefighters and firefighter control staff are also preparing for a ballot for strike action, following consultation in Fire Brigades Union branches and a meeting of the union’s executive council.

The decision follows firefighters and firefighter control staff receiving a 2% annual pay offer on June 27, which has not been improved upon since despite union representations to multiple parties. Inflation has been measured at 10.1%, meaning that such a pay offer represents a significant real-terms pay cut.

“Taking strike action should always be a last resort,” said Ms Smith, “but the government is leaving the fire service with no choice.

"Firefighters must be paid fairly and it’s the responsibility of fire service employers to provide decent pay offers.