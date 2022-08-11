Shift changes plan announced for Lancaster and Morecambe firefighters as part of county review

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has announced a consultation into emergency cover proposals for the next three years.

As part of this, firefighters' shift schedules will be changed, with some stations seeing longer emergency response times as a result.

The service says it is aiming to introduce a "more resilient and flexible wholetime duty system" at seven stations, including Lancaster and Morecambe.

This will, over the next three years, see an increase in wholetime firefighters across the county from 502 to 527.

"To provide effective emergency cover, greater resilience, and increased flexibility for individuals, we propose introducing a flexible wholetime duty system at seven stations between 2023 and 2026," the consultation says.

The seven stations are Lancaster, Morecambe, Skelmersdale, South Shore, Fleetwood, Bispham and Hyndburn.

It is proposed that firefighters undertake 12-hour day or night shifts, providing 24-hour cover from the station.

The flexible wholetime duty system has been researched and recommended by a working group of firefighters to replace the day crewing plus - currently in operation at Morecambe - and wholetime 2/2/4 - currently in operation at Lancaster - duty systems at some of the fire stations. This will lead to increased shift times at some stations.

While there will be no impact on response times at most of the stations, they are expected to increase by 2 minutes 47 seconds on overnight calls at St Annes and Penwortham.

Fire Brigades Union executive council member for the north west Les Skarratts said: “The Lancashire Emergency Cover Review is an absolute joke.

"Lancashire Fire and Rescue service is already failing to meet its very low response targets. Adding an average of 2 minutes and 47 seconds onto some night-time responses will only make this situation even more desperate.

"We urgently need standards to be improved yet they are being attacked. Fire bosses should be hanging their heads in shame.”

The union added that first appliance response times are currently operating at 85% achievement instead of their 90% target, while second appliances are hitting 83.77% achievement instead of their 85% target.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Steve Healey said: “Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service’s purpose is to make Lancashire safer and we strive to deliver the highest standards of operational response to a wide range of risks and emergencies.

“Periodically we review the locations, numbers and types of fire stations and fire appliances against community risks and incident levels across the county, and propose ways to improve how we respond to emergencies.

“In this review we aim to strengthen the service’s response to climate change emergencies by introducing fire appliances that can travel off-road in areas prone to flooding and wildfires.

"We are also focused on enhancing our capabilities in relation to high rise and commercial building fires, with no reduction in the overall number of fire stations or appliances in the county.

“The proposals reflect an investment in frontline services and an increase in the number of firefighters that will ensure we continue to build a highly skilled, resilient and agile fire and rescue service, fit for the future.”

The service said they have considered risk and incident data, met with staff and trade unions, looked at new and emerging risks and explored new technologies to arrive at a set of proposals it believes provide the most effective and efficient emergency cover possible in the coming years.

Steve added: “We want to know what people think and welcome the views of residents, businesses and communities in Lancashire through our consultation.

"All the feedback will be reviewed before we produce a final set of proposals which will be considered by the Lancashire Combined Fire Authority in December.”