The Supporter Will Scheme which St John’s Hospice has been running during ‘Wills Month’ for several years is now available throughout the year.

The scheme enables people to make or update their wills with participating solicitors who offer this service for free in return for voluntary donations to the hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations from the Supporter Will Scheme is a significant means of income for the hospice to allow it to provide caring services for around 2,000 people every year for free.

Liz Edmondson who is the new relationship manager (wills and legacies) at St John's Hospice, Lancaster.

Liz and Jerard Murphy are just two people who’ve recently joined the scheme and found the process very smooth.

“We both had existing wills and wanted to make some changes but it’s something you tend to put on the back burner,” said Liz. “By chance we read about the Supporter Will Scheme in the hospice newsletter and thought it was a brilliant idea.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first contact for anyone interested in the scheme is Liz Edmondson, relationship manager (wills and legacies), who joined the hospice team after 32 years in the newspaper industry.

St John's Hospice which benefits from the Supporter Will Scheme.

Liz’s first managing director post in 2005 was for Johnston Press based at The Visitor office in Morecambe. She went on to become managing director for Lancashire Publications in Wigan and at East Lancashire Newspapers before taking on a group role with Johnston Press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a long and happy career in newspapers but felt that I wanted to use my skills to support a really fantastic charity like St John’s Hospice,” said Liz.

She had previously completed three charity walks for the hospice and a year ago, lost her best friend of 46 years to breast cancer.

“I love my role. It’s very worthwhile and really special when people remember the hospice in their will.”

Anyone interested in the scheme can register with Liz who provides a list of participating solicitors. Once a supporter has chosen a solicitor, Liz contacts the practice on their behalf and then steps back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participating solicitors in Lancaster, Morecambe, Carnforth and Garstang district are Joseph A Jones & Co, BSG Law, MG Legal,Harrison Drury, Oglethorpe Sturton & Gillibrand,Berrys, PD Lawyers, Ratcliffe & Bibby, Poole Townsend and Milne Moser.