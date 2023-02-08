Local couple open new branch of their business in Lancaster city centre

The Bay Bed Company, owned by Ross and Anita Kidd, has launched a two floor divan bed and mattress store on Common Garden Street.

The couple opened their Morecambe store in 2010 and since then have established a high street business offering quality products at value for money prices.

Free local delivery and free recycling of the old bed or mattress is also included and has helped to earn the company a reputation for excellent customer service.

The Bay Bed Company's new Lancaster store.

‘Our new Lancaster store has had a great response since opening in January,” said Ross.

"Over the last few years we’ve seen a lot more customers from Lancaster buying from us in our Morecambe store, so it made sense for us to open in Lancaster.

‘”In our new Lancaster store we have a range of different mattresses and divan beds on display offering varying levels of comfort and support across all price ranges. We truly believe we have something for everyone.

"We all have individual needs when buying a mattress and with this in mind we would recommend that wherever possible it is always best to try before you buy when it comes to finding a mattress that will give you the best night’s sleep.

"We have a lot of knowledge about the bed and mattress industry and have taken the time to research and understand the construction of all of our mattresses, including actually visiting some of the factories in the UK that manufacture the products we sell.

"By spending time researching and investing in the products on display, we have been able to select a range that we believe offers the very best value for money throughout the price ranges."

The products Ross and Anita retail are from established and trusted UK brands who have been making beds and mattresses for years.

The couple also deal directly with all their manufacturers, many of whom have won numerous industry awards and their suppliers hold industry-approved safety and quality assurances and guarantees.

Ross added: “We would like to thank all of our customers, and we are very grateful to all those who have recommended us to friends and family.

