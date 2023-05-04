Lancaster gym shows its fighting spirit as it celebrates a special anniversary

Floods, nearby construction work and even Covid couldn’t stop 3-1-5 Health Club from keeping its members fit and healthy.

“Overcoming adversity has made us special,” said marketing manager, Sarah Dack McGuinness. “We’ve come through a lot of turbulent times.”

Just a year after 3-1-5 opened its doors in Caton Road in 2013, building work began on the Bay Gateway which adversely affected business and then in 2015, came Storm Desmond which caused extensive flooding.

Some members of 3-1-5 staff.

And when the pandemic struck, gyms were forced to close so 3-1-5 staff gave online classes. Once restrictions were lifted, the health club’s car park became an outdoor training zone. A while later, a roofed al fresco exercise area was built which remains popular.

Another special feature of 3-1-5 is its emphasis on keeping local.

“We focus on being a local club, employing local staff and apprentices for the benefit of the local community,” said founder and owner, Sean Thornton.

Although Sean had a successful health and fitness career nationwide, his dream was to have a local club close to home.

Some of the 3-1-5 staff at the 2022 Bay Excellence Awards.

3-1-5 took over the site where once Total Fitness operated and is the only health club of its kind in the country.

It’s also the only British gym to provide X-Force, a patented tilting weight stack developed in Sweden which uses a 3-1-5 count, hence the club’s name. It delivers twice the workout in half the time.

The club now employs almost 50 staff and has more than 6,000 members from 12-week-old babies being introduced to water in one of the three swimming pools to adults over 90 who enjoy the Young at Heart programme.

3-1-5 members pictured on National Fitness Day in 2022.

3-1-5 hosts 1800 daily visits to the extensive facilities and runs more than 100 classes each week.

“Trends do change over the years so we aim to keep up to date with our offering,” said Sarah.

Goal-led training in smaller groups is currently particularly popular as are sessions focusing on mind and body such as yoga, pilates and meditation.

There’s also been many physical changes to the building. An early improvement was the addition of a mezzanine floor. Other developments since include a range of shops, a café, a spin studio and last

September saw the launch of a SWEAT boutique HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training).

Even during lockdown, changing rooms were refurbished and a solar panel roof was installed. Going forward, there are plans to redesign the lounge, café and front of the building.

All this hard work has paid off as 3-1-5 has won several awards including Health Club of the Year at the 2022 Bay Excellence Awards.

“We’ve loved every moment of the last 10 years and are proud to have made a difference,” said Sean.

“We hope all members past and present, and anyone who thinks our family is the right fit for them, will join us at our birthday events. Here’s looking forward to another impactful 10 years inspiring more people and changing more lives in the community.”