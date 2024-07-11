Lancaster company reveals its proud role in powering Glastonbury’s mind-blowing Dragonfly
Simon Patterson and his Carnforth-based team at MSP (Multi Source Power) Technologies provided a pre-charged battery energy storage system to power the Arcadia stage, which featured DJ sets from Eric Prydz, Hot Chip and Fatboy Slim, from inside the head of a giant metal dragonfly structure.
“We got approached about six months ago by (Ecotricity CEO) Dale Vince who said could you build a battery that could decarbonise festivals to which we said ‘yes’ and so we did,” explained MSP CEO, Simon.
“It really was a very large team effort – 28 people work here and all 28 were actively involved in that project – we were working quite long hours towards the end to hit the deadline.
“It really was a fun project and technically extremely advanced. I think we've developed a rather clever battery.”
Despite its cleverness [the 1MW/3MWh BESS covered the load during the three days of performances as well as the five pre-show days with the help of HVO biofuels and a solar array for charging], Simon did have a few pre show nerves.
He said: “It was quite stressful because this has never been done at that scale before but once we'd actually got past the initial power trials and rehearsals, we knew the technology was more than capable of doing it and were able to sort of relax and sit back, and watch it happen. It was great fun and I was very proud of my team.
“We have more to build for yet more festivals, as well as other temporary powers, such as on building sites – but nothing is quite as exciting as Glastonbury!”
Unsurprisingly, the future looks bright for Simon and the team.
“We are a massively growing company,” he said. “We have doubled in size in the last year and it looks like we will double size again this year. Our order book keeps getting bigger and as a result we need more people – I suspect there will be 50 people this time next year.”
