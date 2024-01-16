A Lancaster company has won an award for being one of the Top 20 large home care groups in the country.

Alcedo Care Healthcare Group Home has received the award from the leading home care reviews site, www.homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find home care that is right for their needs, location and budget.

With 762 home care groups and 11,848 home care providers in the UK, to be included in the top 20 round up is a significant achievement.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks, and administering medication.

Andy Boardman, managing director of Alcedo Care, based in Lancaster

The award is based on the home care group’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

Andy Boardman, managing director of Alcedo Care, said: “We are delighted to have won this award once again; it is a magnificent achievement for the group and the whole team. It is the fourth consecutive year that we have been named in the Top 20 large home care groups in the UK, and each time the sense of pride increases.

“We are an innovative, growing business but we never compromise on the quality of care we deliver. We strive to make a difference and ultimately enrich the lives of our clients – that is the cornerstone of the care we provide.”