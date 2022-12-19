Joe Govier is to leave Connect 2 Cleanrooms, Lancaster, at the end of 2022

Joe Govier, founder and CEO of Connect 2 Cleanrooms’ (C2C), will be leaving the company at the end of this year.

Under Joe’s leadership, C2C has delivered its ultra-clean production environments for the likes of Rolls Royce, BAE Systems and Astra Zeneca.

The company is a significant local employer, employing more than 80 staff from its head office in Halton.

“Growing Connect 2 Cleanrooms into the market-leading company it is today has been a privilege,” said Joe.

"As the company celebrates its 20th year, it is now time for me to spend more time with my family and explore some personal passions.

"The team is positioned strongly for success and I look forward to watching its continued growth.”

Nicola Coull, MD at C2C said: “Joe’s leadership at C2C has been remarkable and his impact reaches far beyond our organisation into the wider cleanroom industry.

"Thanks to his strategy, structure, and organisation, modular cleanrooms have become widely adopted and have helped the research and development, and production of countless products that are critical to everyday lives worldwide. This work continues and we thank Joe wholeheartedly for his contribution to our business.”

C2C was acquired in January 2021 and is now part of the transatlantic Angstrom Group. The Angstrom Group recently appointed Tom Chowaniec as Global CEO.

