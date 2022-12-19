Residents of street near Carnforth win prize on People’s Postcode Lottery in run up to Christmas

Those with a lottery ticket and a postcode LA5 0RW have won £1,000 in one of the fundraising lottery's daily prize draws.

The winning postcode belongs to the People's Postcode Lottery players who live on Cove Road in Silverdale, Carnforth.

People's Postcode Lottery manages lotteries for 20 charities, each has one draw a month and receives a minimum of 33% from ticket sales.

Cove Road, Silverdale where lottery ticket holders have won £1000 on the People's Postcode Lottery. Picture from Google Street View.

Since 2005, People's Postcode Lottery players have raised over £950 Million for good causes.