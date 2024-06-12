Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The much-loved Lancaster Bomber won’t be gracing the skies above Morecambe for the Armed Forces Day event.

Organisers of the free event on Saturday June 22 have confirmed that the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight featuring the Lancaster Bomber has been cancelled. The Memorial Flight remains grounded amid the ongoing investigation into the death of Sqn Ldr Mark Long, who was killed when the Spitfire he was flying near RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire crashed in a field on May 25.

Instead, there will be a tribute to the pilot at 2.50pm with a one-minute round of applause at 2.54pm - the Lancaster was due to fly at 2.55pm.

A packed schedule, including a display by The RAF Falcons at 11am, will still ensure the success of a day which celebrates serving personnel, reservists, service families, veterans, cadets and blue light services.

The Lancaster Bomber was due to fly over Morecambe on June 22.

“It is with huge regret that we must announce that the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster Bomber will no longer be attending our event,” said a Lancaster and Morecambe District Armed Forces Day spokesperson.

“This is due to the on-going investigation of the recent Spitfire crash. We very much hope that you will still join us on the day as we are working very hard behind the scenes to bring you an alternative.”

The event runs from 10am-5pm and features exhibits, displays, stalls and parades at Morecambe Promenade.

The late Sqd Ldr Mark Long who flew with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.