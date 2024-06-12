Lancaster Bomber flight over Morecambe cancelled
Organisers of the free event on Saturday June 22 have confirmed that the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight featuring the Lancaster Bomber has been cancelled. The Memorial Flight remains grounded amid the ongoing investigation into the death of Sqn Ldr Mark Long, who was killed when the Spitfire he was flying near RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire crashed in a field on May 25.
Instead, there will be a tribute to the pilot at 2.50pm with a one-minute round of applause at 2.54pm - the Lancaster was due to fly at 2.55pm.
A packed schedule, including a display by The RAF Falcons at 11am, will still ensure the success of a day which celebrates serving personnel, reservists, service families, veterans, cadets and blue light services.
“It is with huge regret that we must announce that the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster Bomber will no longer be attending our event,” said a Lancaster and Morecambe District Armed Forces Day spokesperson.
“This is due to the on-going investigation of the recent Spitfire crash. We very much hope that you will still join us on the day as we are working very hard behind the scenes to bring you an alternative.”
The event runs from 10am-5pm and features exhibits, displays, stalls and parades at Morecambe Promenade.
Prior to the event, on June 21 at 11am, the Armed Forces Day flag will be raised at Morecambe Town Hall. In Lancaster, the flag will be raised at the town hall at 11am on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the national event.