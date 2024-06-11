Appeal to Secretary of State after controversial plan for 650 homes in south Lancaster thrown out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



An appeal has been lodged with the Secretary of State against Lancaster City Council’s decision to throw out a controversial plan for 650 homes in south Lancaster.

The scheme, by Gladman Developments Ltd, included the demolition of Low Hill House to build 644 homes, along with a community hall and public open spaces, on land to the north of Hala Hill and Bailrigg Lane.

A Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 Notice under Articles 13 and 36 of the Town and Country Planning said: “I give notice that Gladman Developments Ltd having applied to Lancaster City Council for “Outline planning application for the demolition of Low Hill House and the erection of up to 644 dwellings (Use Class C3), a local centre (Use Class E) of no more than 280sq m internal floorspace, a community hall (Use Class F2) of no more than 150sq m internal floorspace, public open spaces including equipped children's play areas, land re-grading, recreational routes, landscaping and sustainable urban drainage systems and creation of vehicular access from Bailrigg Lane and Hala Hill to the North” is appealing to the Secretary of State against the decision of the Council.

“Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this appeal should write to The Planning Inspectorate, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol, BS1 6PN by 20/06/24.”

Part of the site included in the plans.

Before it was rejected by planners last December, numerous residents and local campaigners in south Lancaster voiced their concerns over the plans, saying the local infrastructure would be unable to cope with the development.

South Lancaster campaign group CLOUD (Citizens of Lancaster Opposed to Unnecessary Development) said the scheme was "excessive, merely an extension of the existing built area and most particularly is premature, presupposing and thus adversely affecting rational planning of the greater south Lancaster area, and assumes the provision of additional infrastructure in terms of health and education facilities, highways and drainage with no evidence of nor likelihood of their provision and particularly with no regard to the timing of their provision should they come to fruition."

They outlined several areas of concern, including flooding and environmental issues, traffic and congestion, infrastructure, and health and schools provision.

They were supported by many residents who registered objections with the city council.

Lancashire County Council's School Planning Team requested a financial contribution from the developer due to a shortfall in school places should the scheme go ahead, while Scotforth Parish Council said Gladman should amend its proposals in order to include a primary school on site.

Meanwhile, NHS Morecambe Bay requested £187,419 towards an extension and reconfiguration at Lancaster Medical Practice, Rosebank Surgery and Meadowside Surgery.

They said the proposal would generate around 1,632 new patient registrations based on an average household size of 2.4.

A Design and Access Statement prepared on behalf of Gladman Developments Ltd said the scheme could make a "significant contribution" to housing delivery within Lancaster, as well as provide new affordable housing.

"The proposals will combine to create a truly sustainable and vibrant new neighbourhood," the statement says.