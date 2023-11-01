Lancaster has a new national champion – and he’s only 10!

Ashton Redpath won a national go-karting championship in the same week that he celebrated his 10th birthday, just a couple of years after first taking to the track.

“We’re very proud of him,” said mum, Danielle.

Ashton competed in the Daniel Ricciardo Series, a national championship backed by the Australian Formula 1 driver.

Ashton Redpath celebrates winning a national championship. Photo by Foxy Red Photography.

The competition involved Ashton competing in 28 races at seven national tracks across the country this year, the furthest in Dorset.

He became the national champion in the 8-12 age group, with a 45 point lead.

“Ashton wasn’t even the most experienced driver in the competition as some began racing at an even younger age,” said Danielle.

Dad Scott, who runs Lancaster’s SR Design and Build, first introduced Ashton to go-karting at an indoor track on the Lune Industrial Estate, just for fun.

Ashton with his parents, Danielle and Scott, and brother, Albie. Photo by Foxy Red Photography.

However, Ashton’s natural talent was recognised there so his dad bought him his first DRS kart which enabled him to compete seriously.

In his first year of competing, Ashton came ninth overall but beat all the 12 other drivers in his section this year.

Ashton trains mainly on a track at Ellesmere Port, once or twice a month.

Ashton Redpath on the winners' podium. Photo by Foxy Red Photography.

“It’s a real family commitment and we have to make sacrifices,” said Danielle.

The family, including Ashton’s six-year-old brother, Albie, whose hobby is street dance, take their motorhome to testing sessions and races across the country.

It’s hoped that Ashton can attract more sponsorship next year to help fund what is an expensive hobby. Evolve Tattoos in Lancaster and Rainbow Restoration in Warrington are current supporters.

Thanks to his winning ways, Ashton will probably compete in different championships next year and take a big step up to racing against 30 drivers on the grid.

Before then, he’s due to attend a presentation ceremony in January when he will receive his trophy, a gift from Daniel Ricciardo, and a poster of himself.

As for the future, will the Slyne-with-Hest Primary School pupil follow in the footsteps of his hero, Lewis Hamilton?