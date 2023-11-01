A Japanese restaurant in Lancaster has been repossessed by the landlord.

Notices have been put up in the window of Kokobento on Common Garden Street saying bailiffs acting on behalf of the landlord have re-entered and recovered possession of the premises.

The notice also says that Kokobento have until November 8 to arrange to collect their belongings or they will be sold or disposed of by the bailiffs.

Kokobento said it offered Lancashire’s very first poké bowl which is one of Hawaii’s best-known dishes.

It said it was ‘a fresh, trendy and super healthy sleek food joint that specialises in Hawaiian and Japanese food.’