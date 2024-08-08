A Lancashire man has scooped a huge prize on the EuroMillions Lottery. Getty Images | Getty Images

A mystery man, known only as Mr B from Lancashire, has scooped an incredible £1million cash prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker.

The lucky winner bagged the enormous prize after the draw was made on Friday, July 5.

The Lancashire local has become one of over eight million players who win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What fantastic news for Mr. B, who has become a millionaire overnight and can now look forward to spending his life-changing win. Huge congratulations.”

How does it work?

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk.

They can also buy and check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

Whether you have your own special numbers or prefer to play using a Lucky Dip, national-lottery.co.uk makes playing simple and easy.

By setting up an online National Lottery Direct Debit you can guarantee that you never miss out with the added bonus of having no ticket to worry about or numbers to check.

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including EuroMillions, Lotto, Set For Life and Thunderball. Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win Games.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket creating a millionaire in every draw.

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30M each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

This money helps fund projects across the nation, with over 690,000 grants – supporting projects both big and small – having been made across the UK to date.