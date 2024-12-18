I tried the best Christmas dessert - and you'll never guess what it is

If you’re a bit bored of the traditional Christmas dessert options, have a look here.

In select supermarkets across our area, you can get hold of something absolutely delicious - and surprisingly simple.

What is it? Mince pie ice cream by Luxury Lakes Ice Cream, based in Kendal.

Luxury Lakes mince pie ice cream | cm

I spotted the special festive flavour on offer for £4.50 in Booths, and had to snap it up. I love a gimmick, mince pies, and I’d not seen anything like this since the last time I was in Blackburn Market over a decade ago.

What’s it like? Amazing. I can’t tell you how good it is. It’s soft scoop, but not all artificial and foamy like a lot of soft scoop icecreams can be. When you open the lid, you can see the little biscuit crumbs and raisins nestled in the creamy vanilla ice cream.

Mince pie ice cream | CM

It’s obviously sweet, but no sweeter than a mince pie. It’s got juicy, chewy raisins and the warmth of the dried fruits and spices. It’s literally as if someone has smashed a mince pie into ice cream, but in a more sophisticated way. It’s not lumpy or gritty or the bits too big. The manufacturers here have nailed the flavours and have got just the right amount of filling involved.

An absolute triumph and a clear winner for me for an usual and light Christmas dessert.