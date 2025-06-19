Lancashire experienced a surge in temperatures this week, reaching highs of 30C. But how long will this hot spell last? Here's what to expect in the days ahead.

A high-pressure system over the UK is bringing settled and dry conditions, with temperatures continuing to rise into the weekend.

After Thursday's peak of 30C, Friday is expected to remain hot, with temperatures climbing to around 29C.

However, changes are on the horizon as the weather begins to turn more unsettled.

While Friday will mostly remain dry with plenty of sunshine, there’s a slight risk of a thundery shower later in the day.

By Saturday, the chances of thunderstorms increase, particularly in northern and western parts of the country.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Holley said: “The more uncomfortable heat will be in northern and western areas initially, where despite somewhat lower temperatures the air will be more humid.

“While Saturday will be a dry and fine day for many, a few showers or thunderstorms will be possible across northern and western parts of the UK, with an increasing risk of some intense thunderstorms developing across portions of north Wales, northern England and southern Scotland later in the afternoon and into the evening hours, which could bring heavy downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds and possibly large hail.

“The nights will also be quite warm, with the possibility of temperatures not falling below 20C in some areas, making it hard to sleep. This is what we term a ‘tropical night’.

“Temperatures will ease from the west on Sunday as fresher air arrives from the Atlantic, although parts of East Anglia and the far southeast of England could still see 28-29C for a time.”

Here’s your weather forecast for the coming days:

Friday (June 20)

Dry and hot, with temperatures rising quickly under strong sunshine.

Slightly more cloud than Thursday, with a very small chance of a thundery shower.

Very high pollen levels.

Maximum: 29C | Minimum: 18C

Saturday (June 21)

Very warm throughout the day, with a higher likelihood of thunderstorms developing, especially by the evening.

Maximum: 27C | Minimum: 14C

Sunday (June 22)

Fresher and more comfortable, with isolated showers and sunny intervals.

Maximum: 21C | Minimum: 13C

Monday (June 23)

Sunny intervals in the morning, becoming increasingly cloudy through the afternoon

Maximum: 19C | Minimum: 14C

Tuesday (June 24)

Light showers early on, giving way to cloudy skies.

Maximum: 19C | Minimum: 13C

Wednesday (June 25)

Bright spells in the morning, turning partly cloudy by evening.

Maximum: 22C | Minimum: 15C