Here's why some of Lancaster and Morecambe's parks and green spaces are looking a little untidy

Since 2020, Lancaster City Council has operated a grassland management strategy which is why edges of some areas, like Ryelands Park, look wilder than in the past.

While the park’s football pitches are cut regularly, parts of the field which can be seen from the nearby roads and pavements are ‘managed long meadows’ which are left to grow over the summer to improve biodiversity. Pathways, known as ‘desirelines’, have been cut through the meadows.

“Managed long meadows may look unkempt but they are vital to wildlife,” said Coun Joanne Ainscough, environmental services cabinet member.

Mowing a managed long meadow.

“Insects such as beetles, caterpillars and grasshoppers all thrive off this and so then do birds, bats, hedgehogs and others.

“We monitor cutting frequency within our grassland management strategy, which includes nine different methods of managing grasslands across the district to enable us to balance biodiversity with longer grass and short grass for road safety and recreation areas.”

To find out how the grass is being cut in your area, visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/grassland-map and enter your postcode.

Wildflowers in bloom at Heysham last summer.

As well as managed long meadows and desirelines, there are management strategies for public open space (including cemeteries), meadow edges, verges, amenity prestige (highly maintained grassland lawns), informal sports and two types of wildflower meadows.

Grounds maintenance staff also seed and plant around 97,000 plants and shrubs from Galgate to Yealand every year.

The grassland management team has at least 20 staff who can be helped by a pool of 17 other employees from playgrounds, cemeteries and maintenance teams.

One of the strategy’s aims was to free up some capacity to give staff more time to work on hedges and trees. The council now has a full time tree team who previously worked seasonally.

Council officers plug planting in Wray with volunteers.

Lancaster City Council developed its grassland management strategy as a response to England losing 97% of its grasslands and 500 species, with more under threat.

The strategy, developed with experts including Natural England, Lune Valley Pollinator Patches, various landscape architects, a butterfly conservationist and ecologists, introduced changes to the way grass is cut in parks and public spaces to increase biodiversity and help the council’s climate change commitment, as less use of vehicles means less fuel and emissions.

The strategy doesn’t include information on street weed control, which is Lancashire County Council’s responsibility. However, the city council’s website has information relating to invasive weeds. To report weeds, visit Report It - Lancashire County Council

Wildflower meadows are a relatively new addition to the Lancaster district. This long-term project could take up to four years to fully establish but will then require little maintenance.

Planting the winter flower beds near Morecambe war memorial.

Initially, annual mixes are used while native species take hold which has been done in the council’s partnership with the Eden Project and Playstation. Once a wildflower meadow is established, perennial mixes are added to create displays every year.

“It has been fantastic to see the community wanting to get involved in helping us to sow the wildflower seeds and the wonderful, colourful blooms as a result,” said Coun Ainscough.

“It can take several years for wildflower meadows to fully develop, so please bear with us."