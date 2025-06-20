Here's why Masterchef Australia has apologised to the people of Lancashire

Lancashire hot pot is the quintessential Lancastrian food.

The producers of Masterchef Australia have issued a tongue-in-cheek apology to the people of Lancashire.

Contestants on the show were tasked to create their own version of the classic Lancashire hot pot - but there were problems. None of the cooks - nor the presenter - knew what the dish was, or how to properly pronounce Lancashire.

A hilarious clip showing their attempts has been put on social media channel TikTok, and has so far been played more than 173,000 times. The caption is “sincere apologies to the people of Lancashire” with a praying emoji.

In the comments people have responded, saying “my poor Lancashire ears”. Even Lancaster City FC’s official account has got in on the action, saying: “ Never been more riled by a TikTok, nice one Masterchef.”

It comes as it’s been revealed that Lancashire hot pot is one of 10 traditional British dishes that could die out within a generation. Research by Galbani, young Brits aged 18-30 prefer social media fads including burger bowls, Marry Me Chicken and the TikTok famous Gigi Hadid vodka pasta over the likes of beef wellington and toad in the hole. According to the survey, 12 per cent never have - and never would - cook Lancashire hot pot.

What is Lancashire hotpot?

Lancashire hotpot is a stew that consists of lamb or mutton and onion, topped with sliced potatoes and slowly baked in a pot at a low heat. Some early recipes add lamb kidneys or oysters to the dish. It is traditionally served with pickled red cabbage.

The traditional Lancashire hotpot dish is tall, round, and straight-sided, with a lid.

It came to be associated with Lancashire in the 1800’s , with some suggesting it was because of the availability of local cheap coal (used in locally made kitchen ranges) and the easy availability of potatoes in Lancashire. It was also a great advantage that hotpot could be left to cook while the family were at work.