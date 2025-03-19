Traditional Lancashire foods and where to get themplaceholder image
Traditional Lancashire foods and where to get them

13 places where you can still get traditional Lancashire grub - from the Spud Brothers to Chorley cakes

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 10:53 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 10:54 BST

Lancashire is quite rightly seen these days as a culinary hotspot - home to some of the very best chefs and restaurants in the world.

While many places, including the likes of three-Michelin starred Moor Hall and Northcote celebrate local produce, often their menus feature many more exotic dishes than we knew growing up.

So turning back the clocks, we look here at some of the red rose county’s most traditional dishes and where you can still get hold of them.

You can buy traditional parched peas from the Spud Brothers on Preston's Flag Market. Traditionally, they are soaked overnight, then boiled, and served with malt vinegar.

1. Parched Peas

You can buy traditional parched peas from the Spud Brothers on Preston's Flag Market. Traditionally, they are soaked overnight, then boiled, and served with malt vinegar. | Jacob Nelson / SWNS

The Three Fishes in Mitton Road, Whalley, is run by celebrated chef Nigel Haworth, who loves to celebrate Lancashire produce. As part of his Farm to Fork menu, he offers Lancashire cheese bread rolls, which come with whey butter, parsley pesto and black pea hummus.

2. Lanacashire Cheese Bread Rolls

The Three Fishes in Mitton Road, Whalley, is run by celebrated chef Nigel Haworth, who loves to celebrate Lancashire produce. As part of his Farm to Fork menu, he offers Lancashire cheese bread rolls, which come with whey butter, parsley pesto and black pea hummus. | Google

The Holly Tree Chippy in Blackburn is known for selling a traditional item some people might not have heard of - a John Bull. This is a seasoned mix of lean savoury mince meat, sandwiched between two potato slices and fried in a light, crispy batter

3. John Bull

The Holly Tree Chippy in Blackburn is known for selling a traditional item some people might not have heard of - a John Bull. This is a seasoned mix of lean savoury mince meat, sandwiched between two potato slices and fried in a light, crispy batter | Google Photo: google

Merchants 1688 in the shadow of Lancaster Castle, offers a Port of Lancaster Smoked Mackerel Pate, featuring Glengoyne whisky, toasted brioche, granny smith apple and dill.

4. Port of Lancaster Mackerel

Merchants 1688 in the shadow of Lancaster Castle, offers a Port of Lancaster Smoked Mackerel Pate, featuring Glengoyne whisky, toasted brioche, granny smith apple and dill. | Google

