The historic club, set in Lord Ashton’s former country home and grounds, had faced significant financial challenges in recent years and was in danger of closing, before a dedicated voluntary group stepped in.

“A few years ago, we realised that we weren’t profitable, we weren’t in a good place,” said Lorraine Birch of the women’s section.

“The membership were very upset at the fact that the only possibility was to sell the clubhouse,” said steering group member, Steve Clarke.

The junior coaching team.

The volunteers developed a strategy to generate revenue and ensure the club’s sustainability.

Volunteers completed an audit of the golf club to decide on ways improvements could be made. From gardening to junior coaching to painting and decorating, they gave up countless hours to improve conditions on and off the course.

Encouraged by their progress, the steering group continued to work together to further improve the club's financial standing.

Lancaster Golf Club which has been saved by volunteers.

“It’s just enormous what these volunteers do and with that, they feel more part of the golf club so there’s a real loyalty and family vibe that goes on,” said Jill McGhie of the juniors section.

After just one year, their efforts were working wonders and four years later, Lancaster Golf Club is thriving.

“It’s an amazing success story,” said club manager, Aaron Williams. “Our volunteers have practically saved our clubhouse.”

Lancaster Golf Club has a reputation of being one of the finest courses in Lancashire and was designed by renowned golf course architect, James Braid.

Lancaster Golf Club manager, Aaron Williams, right, with Mark Maguire, club member turned estates officer.

It has hosted the Lancashire County Championship on several occasions and has signed up to a charter which encourages more women and girls to take up the sport.

The Grade 1 listed clubhouse – Ashton Hall – dates back to the 14th Century and can offer accommodation to golfers and other visitors, as well as being a venue for a wide range of functions.

Said Mr Williams: “We are custodians of Lancaster Golf Club right now and we want to see our kids and grandchildren playing golf here and ultimately, the volunteers are key to that.”

A video about Lancaster Golf Club’s inspiring volunteers can be viewed at https://www.englandgolf.org/club-in-focus