Stunning drone photos show the beautiful Crook o' Lune near Lancaster looking fantastic in the sunshine

It can’t be denied that the Crook o’ Lune near Lancaster is a beautiful spot.

The horseshoe bend of the River Lune, which meanders through meadows and low hills into a wooded gorge, has long been noted for its views eastward up the Lune valley to Hornby Castle and in the far distance, Ingleborough and other Pennine fells.

It was painted by J. M. W. Turner and its scenic attractions were celebrated by such writers as Thomas Gray and William Wordsworth.

In recent years the Sunday Times has claimed that it "rivals the beauty of the Lake District".

The crook lies within the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Lune Millennium Park, and the river is crossed by two former railway viaducts (now pedestrian bridges) and one road bridge, all being Grade II listed buildings.

This week’s glorious weather prompted our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard to take some drone shots of the popular attraction.

We think you’ll agree it was certainly looking its finest with blue skies and sunshine adding to its beauty.

