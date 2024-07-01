Wyresdale Park, Scorton: Watch as giant dog refuses to leave water and tries to flee owner - on a paddleboard!
Video shows Hobie, a stubborn Newfoundland, being dragged out of the water...but as mum tries to dry him off he runs off and dives back onto his paddleboard. The wonderful clip was taken during a water-rescue training session at Wyresdale Park near Preston.
Brooke Schofield, co-founder of Blackpool Working Newfoundlands said: “He really did not want to come out.” Hobie is one of a group of dogs who had been learning and practising life-saving skills, including swimming out to rescue a person, and towing a boat to shore. He gets to play on his paddleboard as a reward at the end of his class.
Brooke explains what makes these affectionate animals ideal water rescue dogs. "They have a natural instinct, if they see a human in water they really don't like it. They will do anything they can to get the person out [to safety]. We help them get their confidence in the water and do activities like swimming out to people, taking a rope, towing a boat. The dogs really enjoy it as it's what they were bred for."
