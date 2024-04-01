Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This video shows a class full of giant dogs who are all working towards a very special goal. A training instructor explains in the film how the fluffy breed were originally used by Canadian fishermen - and most of their exercises are based on what their working ancestors used to do.

Brooke Schofield, co-founder of Blackpool Working Newfoundlands, speaks on camera about what makes these affectionate animals ideal water rescue dogs. "They have a natural instinct, if they see a human in water they really don't like it. They will do anything they can to get the person out [to safety]".

at Wyresdale Park in Lancashire

Watch as the Newfie's practice their land-based skills, at Wyresdale Park in Lancashire - including a very impressive cart-pull. "It's too cold for us to train in the water just yet, so we stay in land during winter. We start off with obedience work in the ring, which gives you the relationship with your dog to give them the commands."