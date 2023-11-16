News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Former Morecambe teacher 'excited' after winning top award

When it comes to looking after children at weddings, Laura Kiggins has a ‘special touch’ and she’s got an award to prove it.
By Louise BryningContributor
Published 16th Nov 2023, 11:19 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 11:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 28-year-old from Galgate launched her Wedding Childcare Company just 18 months ago and has now scooped a Wedding Industry Award.

Laura won the ‘Special Touch’ category at the North West regional final of the awards and now goes forward to the national ceremony in London this January.

“It was so exciting to win,” said Laura.

Laura Kiggins celebrates her award.Laura Kiggins celebrates her award.
Laura Kiggins celebrates her award.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Wedding Industry Awards are the only regional and national client-voted and expert judged awards in the UK wedding industry and Laura’s win was mainly due to votes from her satisfied customers.

Laura has almost a decade of childcare experience and qualified as a primary school teacher six years ago. She’s taught at Morecambe Bay Primary School and ran a nursery at Furnace Barn in Halton.

“A parent I knew was getting married and asked if I could look after her little girl and that gave me the idea for my business. I did a couple of weddings last year and now it’s gone crazy,” Laura said.

After being contacted by a wedding couple, Laura will spend time with their children, getting to know them usually in their own home, before the big day.

Laura Kiggins and her assistant, Paige Fox, at the Wedding Industry Awards.Laura Kiggins and her assistant, Paige Fox, at the Wedding Industry Awards.
Laura Kiggins and her assistant, Paige Fox, at the Wedding Industry Awards.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When the wedding day arrives, Laura is flexible about the amount of time she can provide childcare whether it be at the ceremony, reception and/or evening celebration.

Read More
Competition success for Lancaster bodybuilding mum who also runs a cake making b...

“Some people don’t like children running around at weddings so I can look after them and everyone can have a good time.”

Among the activities Laura provides are soft play, role play, a kids’ wedding table, dressing up costumes, crafts and a range of games.

Tepees are also a speciality as during the Covid pandemic, Laura set up a tepee sleepover experience for children who weren’t able to have conventional parties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Depending on the number of children who need looking after, Laura either works alone or with assistance. Developing a staff team is a future ambition.

Most of her clients so far have been in the Lancaster area and Lake District.

“Anybody who knows me, knows my passion for working with children and that this is my dream job. I am now exactly where I belong, providing the highest quality childcare in the wedding industry.”

Related topics:MorecambeNorth WestLondon