Competition success for Lancaster bodybuilding mum who also runs a cake making business

A female bodybuilder from Lancaster who is also a cake baker, fancied entering a body building competition and ended up becoming British champion.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jodie Flynn, 32, from Lancaster, first entered the PCA first timers competition after training relentlessly with an online coach starting last year and ended up winning her category securing a place in the finals.

At the finals she managed to get sixth in Britain with her federation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jodie’s second show FIT X was two weeks later and she ended up achieving British champion there.

Tommy Smith, Jodie Flynn and their son Cooper with his mum's medal.

Jodie’s partner Tommy Smith said: “My partner Jodie Flynn has always enjoyed keeping fit going to the gym.

“Last year she told me she fancied trying a body building competition, soon after she approached an online coach.

“With the guidance of her coach (Maz) she began training relentlessly and completely dedicated herself to getting in the best shape she could.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jodie is a cake baker which also shows the dedication of her diet throughout her training.

Jodie Flynn from Lancaster who won big at two bodybuilding competitions.

“She started getting up at 5am every morning beginning her strict routine, after a few months of training she booked her first competition with a view of just giving it a go no expectations.

“She began a 16 week preparation with a very strict diet! I've never seen dedication like she showed! It was incredible.

“Her first show PCA first timers she went in with no expectations and came out winning getting first place which was a massive success securing a place in the finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jodie went to the finals and managed to get sixth in Britain with this federation!

Tommy Smith, Jodie Flynn and their two sons Cooper and Albie.

“At the FIT X finals two weeks later Jodie won first place out of all the category winners achieving British champion.

“We are all so proud of what she's achieved!

“Jodie’s coach told her most bodybuilders don't achieve what she's done in their whole career.”

Jodie and Tommy have two sons Cooper age seven and Albie age four.

Jodie Flynn's two sons Cooper and Albie with their mum's medals for bodybuilding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Smith said: “We are all so proud of her achievements, Cooper our son loved coming to the shows to cheer his mum on.”

Jodie has now gone back to off season which means growing for next year’s competitions.