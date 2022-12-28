Family-run Lancaster business achieves prestigious Princess Royal award

Barlows, based at Lake Enterpirse Park in Ladies Walk, has achieved its third Princess Royal Training Award for truly demonstrating exceptional commitment to learning and development.

With skills shortages across the UK increasing and job vacancies doubling, electrical contractor Barlows says creating engaging learning programmes to grow and retain new and existing talent has never been more crucial.

John Barlow, Managing Director, said: The growth and success of our business has been built on the foundations of supporting young people to a high standard, not only from a training point of view but from a ‘right thing to do’ for that individual.

“The skills and support we offer is something we have got right from the very early days of training. The Board of Directors have all started their lives at Barlows as apprentices and as a family run business this is key to the success and integration of our staff.

"Every member of staff is seen as part of the family and when you look at each one you can see we are training the next generation of our family business.”

In 2009, the company created its own training department, Clifford College.

David Barlow, Managing Director of Clifford College, added: “The dedication of the staff and young people has impressed the judges once again and shows that our standards are being maintained.