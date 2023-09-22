Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first ever The Bay International Film Festival, which takes place in October, invited local artists to create original artwork for a poster and programme for the festival, which features a Stanley Kubrick retrospective for the rare chance to see his masterpieces on a widescreen as the director always intended.

The winning design by fine art student Amy Barlow features astronaut Dave Bowman from Stanley Kubrick’s seminal film, 2001: A Space Odyssey, sitting on the beach at Morecambe.

Amy’s design will be used as the official poster and programme cover for the upcoming film festival. In addition, Amy will receive £250 and be welcomed as a guest at the event, which runs from October 7 to 29.

Lancaster University fine art student, Amy Barlow.

Amy said: “Winning the competition was an absolute surprise, I couldn't quite believe it. I feel really privileged that The Bay International Film Festival has acknowledged my work so fondly, and am so excited to see the poster at the festival.”

Runners-up Martin Brown, Craig Patrick James Hughes and Macsen Russell were all recognised for their outstanding contributions, with the judges commending the extraordinary standard of the artworks submitted.

2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, Spartacus, Paths of Glory, Eyes Wide Shut, The Shining and Full Metal Jacket are among the films to be screened during the festival at The Reel Cinema, Morecambe – check website for dates and tickets.

Amy Barlow's winning poster for The Bay International Film Festival, to be held in Morecambe.

As well as the films, there will be Q&As with filmmakers and producers, and a short film programme. It also marks the 50th anniversary of the making of Barry Lyndon, the film which won Kubrick four Oscars.

Anna Kumacheva, festival director, said: “We are a tiny and passionate team of film lovers and volunteers. We hope Morecambe and the area will love what we’ve put together and come to support our first film festival.

"Amy’s design makes a wonderful poster for us, perfectly bringing together film and locale with a hint of humour too.”

The poster project was made possible through the generous partnership and funding provided by Lancashire County Council.

Craig Patrick James Hughes' poster was a runner-up for the competition.

County Coun Lizzi Collinge said: "It was fantastic to see the range of artwork submitted and to support an opportunity for local artists to make their mark.

"Morecambe Bay obviously provided the perfect inspiration for artists from across the district and I look forward to seeing future work from the winner Amy Barlow.

"Creativity and art is a vital part of our wellbeing as a community and it is a delight to see this competition take place."

For more information about The Bay International Film Festival please visit www.thebayfilmfestival.com

About The Bay International Film Festival

