Pictures show dramatic crash scenes being filmed in Morecambe for latest series of ITV drama The Bay

TV crews are in Morecambe once again this week as they film major scenes for the fifth series of The Bay.

A dramatic crash was among the scenes to be filmed on the prom on Wednesday, and our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was there to capture the action as it unfolded.

Today, Thursday, the central prom area will remain closed to traffic as the aftermath of the crash is filmed on the crossing of Marine Road Central and Northumberland Street, using imitation emergency vehicles as well as drone footage.

A road closure between the clock tower and Central Drive will be in place until 8pm.

However, access will be available for pedestrians to homes and businesses along the prom during that time and access for deliveries will be provided.

TV crews are using the Bay Arena car park and Marine One car park to house their vehicles.

Access will remain open to Rita’s cafe car park and Midland Hotel and will be marshalled by a traffic management team.

For added safety, pedestrians may be held at various points during shoots while the area is made safe to pass through.

ITV are working closely with Lancashire Police, Lancaster City Council and Lancashire County Council.

The filming follows previous location work for this latest series of the drama, which has been taking place in Morecambe, Heysham and Glasson Dock in recent months.

The Bay is co-created and written by award-winning writer and playwright Daragh Carville, who lives in Lancaster, and produced by Tall Story Pictures.

