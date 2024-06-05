Every little girl dreams of going to the Olympics: Lancaster athlete has her sights set on Paris 2024 Olympic Games
The former Bolton-le-Sands Primary School pupil is hoping to secure enough vital ranking points at the World Championships in Zhengzhou to win a coveted place with Pentathlon GB – and represent both her region and country in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
And the 23-year-old hopes that local businesses and residents will also lend a bit of practical support – Emma has to cover the cost of the £2,600 flight herself, something she admits is a struggle.
“Every little girl dreams of going to the Olympics – it would be amazing,” said Modern Pentathlete, Emma. “With my current ranking I am right on the cusp of Olympic qualification and a good performance in China next week should put me in the right place [to achieve that].
“It is the final opportunity to gain Olympic ranking points and worth significant points, so it will play a decisive role in my qualification and final selection for the Olympics. As you can imagine, the costs associated with international travel and competitions are substantial. Despite my best efforts, I am struggling to cover the flight expenses for this important event.”
Emma has an impressive athletic pedigree. In the past 12 months alone she was selected to represent the Great British Modern Pentathlon team at the World Championships, European Championships and multiple World Cups.
“My highlights include placing 10th at the World Championships in Bath and more recently, fourth at my latest World Cup performance in Sofia, Bulgaria,” said Emma, who is currently ranked 35th on the Olympic Games Ranking list and vying for one of the two spots from five contenders,
Sheer grit, determination and a bit of sibling rivalry have helped shape this potential Olympian, who as a Modern Pentathlete has had to master five disciplines – riding, fencing, swimming, running and shooting.
“I got into sport through running and horse-riding where I was a part of Lancaster and Morecambe athletics club and the pony club,” she said. “I grew up very sporty and competitive, always trying to be better than my older sister.”
To support Emma go to the GoFundMe page https://gofund.me/baae65ad