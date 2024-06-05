Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proud new owners of a ‘beloved’ beach hut cafe have vowed to make it ‘like a second home’ for the community.

And Tom and Christiané Brook are delighted that the previous owner of Arnside Beach Hut, Leanne, allowed them to take the reins of a business she lovingly nurtured over the past four years.

“We are honored that Leanne has entrusted us with not only the business she put her heart and soul into over the past four years, but the community she has fostered here as well,” said Tom, 32.

“We cannot wait to continue on the legacy of the Arnside Beach Hut. We hope to make this transition as smooth as possible, but please bear with us through any hiccups as we plant our roots.”

Tom and Christiané Brook outside Arnside Beach Hut. Picture courtesy of Arnside Beach Hut.

Christiané, 28, added: "We want it to be a nice cosy place, particularly in the winter, where the community can visit and feel like this is a second home."

For the couple, who met in Los Angeles and settled in the South Lakes together, owning the hut is something of a dream come true. Christiané has extensive hospitality experience whilst Tom, who has a military background, wants to fulfil his ambition to run his own business.

Tom said: "I'm a massive coffee lover. I'm very creative and am always coming up with ideas and we couldn't wait to make this little place off the beach our own.”

