Latest timeline announced as Eden Project Morecambe question is raised in Parliament

The most up-to-date timeline of work for the delivery of Eden Project Morecambe was announced in Parliament this week.

The attraction is to be built on the site of the former Bubbles complex, close to the Grade II* listed Winter Gardens and Midland Hotel on Morecambe promenade.

Eden Project Morecambe is expected to create 1,400 jobs and bring almost a million visitors a year to the town.

It will cost £100m, with £50m grant funding from the government and £50m from private and philanthropic funds.

But in the wake of financial uncertainties and job losses within the Eden company, the government has confirmed the latest plans for the scheme.

Kevin Hollinrake, Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton, asked in the Commons on Monday when the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government expects the project to be completed and open to visitors.

In response, Alex Norris, Labour MP for Nottingham North and Kimberley, responded with a timeline laying out the future plans for the site.

“The final full business case for the Levelling Up Fund (LUF) Round 2 project “Eden Project North” was received by the department on the 23 September 2024,” he said.

"A memorandum of understanding was issued to Lancaster City Council on the 18 November 2024 and signed by the department on the 19 November 2024.

“It is expected that this project will have full match funding of £50 million making the total LUF project cost £100 million.

“I can confirm that all allocated funding will be available from Quarter one of 2026.”

The latest delivery milestones timetable is:

Full design stage: March 2025 to October 2026

Initial enabling works during design: August 2025 to November 2025

Main site enabling works commences: March 2026 to July 2026

Main construction commences: March 2026 to July 2028

Main Construction Practical Completion: July 2028 to August 2028

Operational Readiness, Activation and Transition: May 2028 to October 2028

A public meeting was held on Wednesday evening, attended by around 300 people.

Representatives from Eden and Lancaster City Council assured those present that behind the scenes work was fully under way.

Lancaster businessman Paul Cusimano has also shared his backing for the scheme, saying: “I hear this topic being discussed regularly, predominantly 'will it, won't it' happen.

“Despite the timescale for delivery being revised and little on the ground actually happening, it is important to appreciate that huge projects like this face many challenges and everything so far has to be expected – after all, 'public' funds are being used also.

“There is a lot at stake here, not just the £100m build investment, but there is, and will be, a lot of private sector investment in and around Morecambe. There's a considerable amount of infrastructure and supporting works to be done around transport.

“Stagecoach are fully engaged, making plans to move the hundreds of thousands of people around the district, from the Park & Ride, to Morecambe, and to Lancaster. Transportation will be a key factor in whether this attraction delivers on its potential.”