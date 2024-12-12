Inspector approves Lancaster’s green local plan

Lancaster City Council has had its Climate Emergency Local Plan ratified by a government inspector.

The local plan was adopted in 2020 and is effective through to 2031.

However, soon after adopting it the city council opted to review it to add in more sustainability initiatives. These include requiring a fabric-first approach on new buildings and mandating that homes with solar generation are carbon positive – meaning they produce more energy than they use.

Other adjustments were made to ensure applications encourage active travel and improve the nearby environment.

The climate change-encouraged adjustments were sent to the Planning Inspectorate for review in 2022, with the inspector issuing its final report this month.

This report includes a series of modification suggestions from the inspector, which the local authority is likely to approve.

If the modifications are taken on board, the inspector said the plan would have their support.

“We have had to wait a considerable length of time for this outcome,” said Coun Gina Dowding, cabinet member for climate action.

“But the news that our ambitious local plan has finally got the backing of the inspector is another step in the right direction for the Lancaster district’s programme of climate mitigation and adaptation.”

The plan is set to be adopted early next year and go into effect immediately afterwards.

The Climate Emergency Review of the Local Plan was a partial review of the Local Plan; it did nor re-visit how much development was needed in the district and where that development should take place.