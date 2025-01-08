How ambitious plans for Heysham could boost wider economy for the future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the second of two reports, we look at how Heysham can provide a strong economic future for the wider region.

Building a third nuclear power reactor, creating trucker facilities for sea port traffic, improving rail links or establishing a light-regulation freeport could boost Heysham for the future.

A third, smaller nuclear reactor could potentially be located there too, it is believed.

Alongside the power stations, Heysham has other important assets, including energy storage for power from wind turbines in the Irish Sea; Heysham sea port, road and railway links, and land for potential employment uses.

Heysham Power Stations.

In the past, Heysham had an oil refinery and chemical plants.

Furthermore, Heysham is close to Morecambe, where the Eden Project is expected, and Lancaster, with a world-class university.

Labour councillor Colin Hartley said he was pleased to hear the announcement of the extension of the Heysham 1 and 2 power stations.

"I regularly attend community meetings there and am assured that the plant is operated safely and controlled by strict regulation,” he said. “I have no doubt the decisions to extend the stations‘ lives would have only been taken if they can continue to operate safely.

“The nuclear power station site is a major employer providing skilled, well-paid jobs. Many of my neighbours are employed there, as is my son-in-law and his brother.

"Along with their outreach programmes, the nuclear power stations form part of the ‘glue’ that holds our community together.

“The salaries paid to staff and contracts to suppliers are financial benefits from having two operational nuclear power stations. There is also a largely unseen but significant role in supporting our council, as the largest business rates contributor. This income helps the council provide many of its services enjoyed across the district.

“Growing up in Morecambe, I am all too aware that Heysham has been an industrial area for years, with a significant ICI plant and a port to the Isle of Man and Ireland.”

Looking ahead, Coun Hartley added: “My hopes for the future are for another nuclear power station, a Heysham 3, to preserve and build on the area’s skills. Coupled with the employment by the Eden Project Morecambe, this could be a ‘boom time’ for the district.

“With the Bay Gateway link road established, Heysham continues to be a major route across the Irish Sea. How to build on this? It is inevitable that road transport will bring goods but the personal needs of the drivers are currently not well met. I want the private sector to develop a truck stop, similar to one at Carnforth.

“As an alternative and to provide even more commercial capacity, the railway could also deliver freight to and from Heysham Port. Rail should also provide more commuter options by opening small stations or halts.

“The possibilities for Heysham and the wider area lead me to believe there’s a positive future for our district.”

Over the years, Heysham’s railway infrastructure has been changed many times. Currently, there is no freight rail link to the port, and only a limited number of passenger trains call at Heysham station, which has been remodelled and reduced.

The rail industry itself recognises that current services at Heysham, which is on a railway spur, are minimal.

Independent councillor Roger Cleet said: “Most councillors will think the nuclear extensions are good for the local economy. Everybody knows somebody who is employed directly or indirectly by Heysham 1 or 2, whether in engineering or cleaning sub-contractors.

" And during power station outage, the local economy is enhanced by workmen using hotels. As long as Heysham 1 and 2 generate power, the council will benefit from business rates, which balances the books.

“It will be a government at Westminster which decides if Heysham receives a smaller fusion power plant in future. It’s important that the new MP follows the previous MP, David Morris, in lobbying to bring this new technology to Heysham.

“The port is very important for links between the UK and Northern Ireland and onwards, but the government is talking about trade agreements with the United States, which could have an impact on this border because the US says tariffs could be imposed on European goods.

“Heysham Port cannot expand but it can, and has, become more efficient with larger vessels docking. The closeness of Heysham Business Park could potentially be an asset, if the area was declared a freeport, but this is also a question about government policy. Again, lobbying would be required by our MP.

“Back in 2019, Heysham Gateway was seen as an area for expansion. A local filter company had shown interest in the former Shell oil site, now owned by Lancaster City Council. Unfortunately there are still storage tanks there. They represent another cost which, in my opinion, should not be borne by the city council for removal. But the filter company has since decided to move to Lancaster, and a rumoured waste incinerator plan seems to have dwindled away too. The only areas which seem to be developed are for storage batteries for wind turbines.”

Coun Cleet said the possibility of a railway station along the existing line at Heysham had been mooted at council last year, which could be used to ferry people using a battery-powered train into Morecambe for Eden North.

“The car park off the Bay Gateway could also be used for the vast number of HGV lorry tractor units which park overnight in the town, awaiting their loads on the early morning ferries,” he added. “The council could provide a Truckhaven-type business and generate an income. Truck drivers could park overnight with facilities such as showers and a place to cook.”