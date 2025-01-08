Heysham 'vital for region' as power stations set to generate electricity for many more years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heysham made news headlines recently with an announcement that its two nuclear power stations are set to generate electricity for longer than originally planned, according to the government and the French-owned energy firm EDF, which operates the two sites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nuclear reactors will eventually go through periods of de-fuelling and decommissioning, once their role in generating electricity ends.

A third, smaller nuclear power reactor could potentially be located at Heysham too, but there are debates about what might the be best mix of options for the future of Heysham, the wider Lancaster district, the UK and the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Potter, a Heysham Labour councillor, said: “I have complete faith in EDF that it, first and foremost, takes safety and security into account.

Heysham 1.

"Every additional year of generating power means an extra year of quality jobs that Heysham has enjoyed for 30 years. Residents should be proud that we contribute so significantly to the UK’s energy needs.

“In future, Heysham is uniquely placed to become home to one of the new generation of advanced or smaller nuclear reactors.

“However, there is competition from other places. It generally seems to be accepted that nuclear power has to be part of the future foundation of electricity provision for the national grid. Heysham already has power grid infrastructure and nuclear expertise amongst our resident population. We have the space, the railway line and the sea – all the necessary ingredients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Heysham power infrastructure also makes us the ideal location for other renewable power generation and storage businesses.

"The four large off-shore wind farms in the Irish Sea, off Walney Island, already bring their power to the national grid at Heysham.

"This also generates significant business rates for Lancaster City Council, so helps fund things like our festivals, Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, museums and the Dukes Theatre.

“Planning permission has already been granted for two battery storage plants. These will not be significant employers but they will play their role in the UK achieving its net zero target, so I fully support these.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are plans to invest significantly in the port’s development, with its owner, Peel Holdings, currently out to tender for some major contracts, and Stena’s long term commitment to the port, in the news last year, can also be only good for Heysham.

“We are often overlooked compared to Lancaster and Morecambe, however Heysham is one of the major economic drivers of Lancaster district and strategically within the wider north west.”