Police called after man is found dead outside Lancaster house

Police were called to Salisbury Road.

Emergency services were called out after the sudden death of a man in Lancaster.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said they were called to Salisbury Road after a man in his 30s was found outside an address.

"We were called to Salisbury Road, Lancaster, at 5.58pm on August 26 following reports of a sudden death," said the spokesperson.

"Emergency services attended and sadly found a man in his 30s deceased.

"There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1149 of 26th August 2025."