Person dies after being found collapsed by Lancaster railway station
Emergency services were called and the station was partially cordoned off this morning, Wednesday, after reports of a person collapsed.
Passers-by reported seeing two police cars and a police van parked up outside the station.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to Lancaster railway station at around 5.40am today (26 February) following reports of a medical incident.
"Officers attended alongside paramedics, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Next of kin are being informed by police.
North West Ambulance Service confirmed they received a call at 5.34am, and an ambulance attended.