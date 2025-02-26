Person dies after being found collapsed by Lancaster railway station

Lancaster Railway Station. Photo: Google Street View

A person has died after being found outside Lancaster railway station.

Emergency services were called and the station was partially cordoned off this morning, Wednesday, after reports of a person collapsed.

Passers-by reported seeing two police cars and a police van parked up outside the station.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to Lancaster railway station at around 5.40am today (26 February) following reports of a medical incident.

"Officers attended alongside paramedics, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Next of kin are being informed by police.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed they received a call at 5.34am, and an ambulance attended.