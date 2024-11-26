Fire crews praise community as they return to scene of house fire in village near Lancaster

Firefighters have praised community spirit as they continue making a house safe after fire swept through the building at the weekend.

As we reported yesterday, several fire crews fought an intense house fire in the early hours of Sunday.

Crews from Bentham, Skipton and Hornby along with an aerial ladder platform from Harrogate were called to Austwick shortly after 1am to deal with a fire to a residential property.

It was initially reported as a roof fire, but quickly spread to the house and garage.

Thankfully the owner was unharmed in the blaze, but the fire destroyed much of the property.

Firefighters from Bentham returned to the scene the following day to ensure it was made safe.

A spokesman said: “The crew returned to check for hot spots and remove some slates from the roof.

“We have seen some incredible community spirit from Austwick this past 12 hours. Austwick, you should be proud of yourselves.”

Previously, Hornby Fire Station had also praised the “great cross border working with our colleagues from North Yorkshire.”

The aftermath of the fire in Austwick.

Crews continue checking for hot spots after the fire.

Fighting the fire on Sunday morning.

Fire crews returned to the scene of a house fire in Austwick.

