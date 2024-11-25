Dramatic photos show extent of fire at house in village near Lancaster

Crews from Bentham, Skipton and Hornby along with an aerial ladder platform from Harrogate were called to Austwick shortly after 1am to deal with a fire to a residential property.

A Bentham Fire Station spokesman said the call was initially to a roof fire at the property, but it quickly became apparent the blaze was spreading and someone could be trapped.

“We were called to a report of a roof fire in the Austwick area along with Skipton Fire Station, Hornby Fire Station and an ALP from Harrogate Fire Station,” the spokesman said.

"Whilst en route we were informed it hadn't been possible to confirm if the occupier was out, so the incident was upgraded to persons reported.

“Thankfully on arrival it was confirmed they were safe and sound. Unfortunately we were met with an intense fire which had engulfed the garage, through the roof and spread to the house.”

Firefighters using breathing apparatus worked together to fight the blaze using several jets and hose reel jets as well as a roof ladder, thermal imaging cameras, lighting and small tools.

The home owner was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Crews left the scene at around 5.30am.

Hornby Fire Station shared these dramatic images of the blaze, praising the “great cross border working with our colleagues from North Yorkshire.”