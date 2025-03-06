Family pays tribute to football-mad 10-year-old girl who died after collision with car on Kendal sports pitch

Poppy Atkinson with her younger brother Edward.

The family of a 10-year-old girl who died following a collision in Kendal have paid tribute to her life.

Poppy Atkinson died after a collision involving a black BMW i4 on a sports pitch at Kendal Rugby Union Football Club, Shap Road, just before 5pm on Wednesday March 5.

A second child, an eight-year-old girl from Kendal, was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Poppy's family said: “Poppy was the focal point of our lives, everything for us revolved around Poppy’s love for football. Poppy touched so many lives, it was easy to see why, her energy, character, spirit and passion for football was infectious and touched huge numbers of people.

Poppy Atkinson played for Kendal United and the county U-12s.

“Poppy was 100% determined to be a professional footballer. Many who know her, and who know her determination to improve and win, had no doubt she would achieve her goal to one day to play for Manchester United.

“Poppy idolised Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Mainoo and Messi to name a few.

"Poppy was a small, petite and beautiful 10-year-old, yet she played up an age group and proudly represented the Kendal United and county U-12 teams.

“Poppy earned her place through her determination and her technical mastery on the pitch, her skill was envied by most that she played with and against.

“Poppy was sister to seven-year-old Edward. Edward worshipped the ground Poppy walked on, he only ever wanted to be like her. Poppy would coach and support Edward with his football, it was so beautiful to see.

“The hole in our lives and so many around us that Poppy leaves is enormous, we will never be whole again. This world has lost a spirit like no other, she was a force of nature. She was so special, she was too good for this world.”

Morecambe FC, who Poppy also played for, released a statement saying: “The Morecambe FC family is heartbroken at the untimely passing of Poppy Atkinson, who represented Kendal United U12s and Morecambe Girls.

“Poppy’s passion for the beautiful game shone through, and her unwavering talent impressed those lucky enough to watch her play.

“Our thoughts and love are with Poppy’s family, friends, and loved ones at what is an unimaginably difficult time.

“Rest in peace, Poppy – you’ll always remain part of the Shrimps family.”

Cumbria Police said at this time, there is no indication to suggest that the incident was a deliberate act.

A 40-year-old man from Lancaster has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

Investigative enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and to inform a future coronial process.

A multi-agency response will continue to support people affected by this incident, including specialist officers who are supporting Poppy’s family.

Anyone who directly witnessed the collision is asked to contact police by reporting online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, quoting incident number 195 of 5 March. You can also call 101.

Couns Jonathan Cornthwaite and Shirley Evans from Westmorland and Furness Council have issued the following joint statement: “We are devastated by this event and our hearts go out to all of those affected from the families involved to those who witnessed this horrific event.

"I know we speak on behalf of the community when we say how shocked and distressed everyone is by this tragic incident and our thoughts are with all those affected, especially the families, at this sad time.

"We also want to thank everyone who responded so quickly from the paramedics to the police.”