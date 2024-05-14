Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of mourners turned out alongside a convoy of tractors to pay their respects and celebrate the life of a popular teenager killed in a road accident.

Much loved 17-year-old Ellis Gibbs was led to his final resting place on the back of a tractor - something he loved.

Ellis Gibbs' final journey was on back of tractor - something he loved.

Ellis Gibbs, 17, was badly hurt after his motorcycle collided with a Toyota Aygo in Garstang Road at Claughton-on-Brock and Catterall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

READ MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More New Schofield's Lounge Bar set to open with terrace and happy hour in Blackpool

Sign up for our free newsletters now He was placed on life support following the accident on April 10, but his injuries were too severe and the following day, his family made the heartbreaking decision to turn off his life support. Ellis had been working as an apprentice landscaper at Wyre Gardens, where his bosses said he “exceeded all expectations” and he had become a “well-loved” member of the team.

Ellis’s funeral cortege started at Garstang Funeral Home at 10.25am where people came to pay their respects en route to St Peter’s Parish Church in Scorton for an 11am service.