Tragic teen Ellis Gibbs led to final resting place on the back of a tractor
Much loved 17-year-old Ellis Gibbs was led to his final resting place on the back of a tractor - something he loved.
Ellis Gibbs, 17, was badly hurt after his motorcycle collided with a Toyota Aygo in Garstang Road at Claughton-on-Brock and Catterall.
Sign up for our free newsletters now He was placed on life support following the accident on April 10, but his injuries were too severe and the following day, his family made the heartbreaking decision to turn off his life support. Ellis had been working as an apprentice landscaper at Wyre Gardens, where his bosses said he “exceeded all expectations” and he had become a “well-loved” member of the team.
Ellis’s funeral cortege started at Garstang Funeral Home at 10.25am where people came to pay their respects en route to St Peter’s Parish Church in Scorton for an 11am service.
He was then laid to rest in the churchyard. Following the funeral, Ellis’s family invited mourners to join them at The Patten Arms, Winmarleigh for refreshments, to share stories and continue remembering Ellis.
