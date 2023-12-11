Teen jailed for stabbing boy in back also found guilty of punching Lancaster railway worker
The 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, punched a member of staff at Lancaster railway station in the head, causing him to almost fall onto the train tracks.
British Transport Police have reported that in November last year a member of railway staff at Lancaster was punched “very hard” to the side of the head by the youth, causing him to stagger backwards to the edge of the platform.
A member of train crew tackled the offender to the ground and held him until a British Transport Police officer arrived moments later.
Upon being arrested and searched the male was found to have an 8ins kitchen knife in his waistband.
In an unconnected incident, the teenager went on to stab a 13-year-old boy, leaving the knife stuck in his back.
The teen, now 15, was given an absolute discharge for the railway incident - found guilty, but no penalty imposed.
However, as we reported last month, he was sentenced to three years and four months youth custody for the stabbing.