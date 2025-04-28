Lancaster shopping centre St Nics evacuated after 'suspicious package' discovered
St Nicholas Arcades in the city centre was evacuated at around 6.30am as emergency services were called to the scene.
The bomb squad (explosive ordnance disposal) has been called to the scene and pictures from city photographer Joshua Brandwood show police cordons in place around the shopping centre.
The scene is currently taped off from the Moor Lane junction to the George Street junction on the one-way system.
A police spokesperson said: “We currently have a cordon in place in Lancaster Gate, Lancaster.
“This was following a report we received at 6.32am that a suspicious package had been found near to a property.
“Colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on their way and we ask people to avoid the area as a precaution.
“We will provide an update when we can.”
Police have closed part of the one-way A6 around the shopping centre, from Cable Street to Great John Street.
It has led to congestion and delays with diverted traffic reportedly at a standstill around the city centre.
Some shops have been forced to close until further notice, including Jo and Cass beauty salon in Great John Street, which said it hopes to reopen by 1pm.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.